Mass. (WWLP) – Despite record-high gas prices, car travel is expected to reach record highs this 4th of July here in the Commonwealth.

AAA is predicting roughly 42 million travelers will be hitting the road across the country.

For Massachusetts; an estimated 1.2 million will be driving. Driving is expected to be more popular than flying as flight cancellations and delays are out of control.

According to AAA, the heaviest of traffic is expected to be tonight on I-93, I-95, and the Turnpike.