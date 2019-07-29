State trooper hospitalized after motorcycle crash

CANTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State trooper was taken to the hospital Sunday after crashing his motorcycle.

According to State Police, the trooper crashed while on duty on the I-95 northbound on-ramp to Route 128 northbound in Canton around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

State Police Media Communications Director David Procopio told 22News, the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The trooper was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police are looking into the cause of the crash.