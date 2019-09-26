State trooper injured after rental truck crashed into cruiser

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police say a trooper was injured early Thursday morning, after a rental truck crashed into that trooper’s cruiser on I-84 in Sturbridge.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the trooper was part of a road detail set up on I-84 westbound. At around 12:05 A.M., a U-Haul truck and trailer crashed into the trooper’s cruiser, causing the police car to roll over.

Other state troopers, working with Sturbridge firefighters, were able to free the trooper from the overturned cruiser.

Both the trooper and the driver of the rental truck were taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. State police say that both are believed to have only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by State Police Crime Scene Services.