State trooper released from hospital after motorcycle crash Sunday

CANTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police Motorcycle Unit trooper crashed while on duty in Canton Sunday night.

Dave Procopio, Massachusetts State Police spokesmen, told 22News the accident took place on the ramp from Route 95 northbound to Route 95/128 northbound in Canton at approximately 7:12 p.m.

Procopio said the only vehicle involved in the crash was the motorcycle. The trooper, a man, was treated at Boston Medical Center for serious injuries and was released Monday morning. 

State police are still looking into what led up to the crash.

