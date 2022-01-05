State troopers credited for saving woman’s life at restaurant

(WWLP) – Two Massachusetts State Troopers are being credited with saving an elderly woman’s life in New Jersey.

According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, MSP Troopers LaMonte and Vargas were having dinner at a restaurant after attending an out-of-state training in Hanover, New Jersey. The troopers saw a 91-year-old woman near them that was unresponsive. They checked her breathing and pulse and determined she was in cardiac arrest.

The two performed CPR for over 10 minutes while 911 was called and as EMS arrived. The EMTs took over and the woman was taken to Morristown General Hospital where she is recovering.