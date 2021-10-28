State unveils new online interactive mapping tool

BOSTON (WWLP) – MassMapper, a new online interactive mapping tool that provides multiple types of geological information in Massachusetts, is now available.

Developed by the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security’s (EOTSS) Bureau of Geographic Information Systems (MassGIS), the website will allow anyone looking for information, especially those in the land survey, engineering, and real estate industries, to better interact with the state. MassMapper will offer uses like site design, land inventory, and public policy planning.

MassGIS also offers Muni Mappers, a by-request, custom-built mapping service that incorporates local data provided by the municipality for a more customized mapping tool at no cost to cities and towns, a bonus for smaller communities that may not be able to afford outside IT vendors.

The new website is part of the state’s efforts to invest in cybersecurity posture and IT infrastructure modernization initiatives. The features and design were developed after feedback from the public and private sector, as well as thorough product testing prior to its launch. In addition to offering a faster, cleaner, and more intuitive user experience, MassMapper offers a number of new features:

Map Markup : Users now have markup capabilities to customize the map, including the ability to add text, draw boundaries, etc.

: Users now have markup capabilities to customize the map, including the ability to add text, draw boundaries, etc. Geo-Fencing : Ability to geo-fence an area by drawing a boundary to pull data from a targeted location on a map – a task that is particularly helpful when downloading data for a targeted location into Excel/CSV files.

: Ability to geo-fence an area by drawing a boundary to pull data from a targeted location on a map – a task that is particularly helpful when downloading data for a targeted location into Excel/CSV files. PDF Work Product: Users can now create a PDF of a customized map for an improved final work product for users to share with their customers.

MassMapper can be accessed on any device: computer, tablet, and mobile.