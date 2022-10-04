BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has provided an update on the situation involving immigrants who were brought to Martha’s Vineyard on September 14, 2022.

There are 35 individuals and family members currently being housed at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC), down from the 49 that arrived on September 16. Those still at the base are expected to be leaving soon as the temporary shelter operation is scheduled to end by this weekend.

Since the voluntary and temporary measures started at JBCC, MEMA has coordinated with state, local, and non-profit agencies to help with:

Providing temporary shelter and food

Clothing and hygiene supplies

Access to health care, mental health, and crisis counseling services

Technical and logistical support for 24/7 access to ongoing legal services

Case management for ongoing housing for individuals, and families, including educational support for children

Access to transportation services for regular trips into the community for medical and other needs throughout their stay at JBCC

Coordinating spiritual care and social opportunities

Bi-lingual staff and interpreter services

“We are incredibly grateful for so many of our partners who’ve mobilized to help the folks sheltering at Joint Base Cape Cod,” said Acting MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “I especially want to thank the professionals at Father Bill’s & MainSpring for the tremendous expertise and compassion that they brought to this response. Their team has worked hard, around the clock from day one to ensure that day to day operations and service provision run smoothly. We are fortunate and very grateful they are part of this team.”

Representatives from Martha’s Vineyard Communities Services (MVCS) have provided financial assistance to shelter residents and the Justice Center of Southeast Massachusetts has been providing ongoing legal support with the help of non-profit organizations and private attorneys.