DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Hazmat team were called to Deerfield after a report of a broken mercury thermometer on Tuesday.

State Fire Marshal’s Office Spokesperson Jake Wark told 22News mercury is highly toxic to people and wildlife, so even a small spill requires specialized personnel and equipment. If you have a mercury thermometer, you are being asked to dispose of it properly by calling 866-9MERCURY (866-963-7287). They haven’t been allowed to be sold in Massachusetts for about 20 years.

Mercury is also found in fluorescent light bulbs, thermostats, button batteries, certain cleaners and more.

What to do if you have a Mercury Spill at Home

Call 9-1-1.

Don’t attempt to clean up the spill.

Do not vacuum!

Open windows.

Don’t touch any mercury with bare skin, get on clothing or step in it (you’ll drag it around).

Keep pets and children away.

The Hazmat team is called to mercury spills several times a year, this is the second one this week.