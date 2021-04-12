State vehicle inspection system expected to be down for another week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The RMV vehicle inspection system is still down for the entire state. This is really hitting places that do inspections hard, as that’s a big form of revenue for them every month.

The inspection system initially went down on March 30th as a result of a malware attack. Right now, drivers can’t renew inspection stickers or get initial approval for new cars. Matt Laberdiere, a vehicle inspector at Top Truck in West Springfield, told 22News in the busiest times of the month they can do 30 inspections a day and at 35 dollars an inspection, that is a loss of around $1,000 a day.

“They are saying potentially this Saturday we will be able to do inspections but it’s not guaranteed yet, It’s more of a day by day basis since things are consistently changing and the updates are changing day by day,” said Laberdiere.

Shops are still in phase two of three phases of restoring their systems, something they hoped would be done last week but many like Top Truck are waiting on further instructions from Applus+, the company that operates the system. According to the Massachusetts RMV website, systems will continue to be down until at least Saturday, April 17th.

Owners with expired March stickers still have the grace period of end of April to get their vehicles inspected, depending on if the system is back of course. MassDOT is urging law enforcement to respect a grace period for expired stickers.