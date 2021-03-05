State withholding vaccines for second doses sparks frustration among eligible residents

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state made the decision to withhold some of its dosage supply for second dose appointments and this is leading to frustrations among new, eligible residents.

The shortage in doses of course has made finding appointments near impossible for many people as

thousands are finding themselves waiting in the queue for hours hoping they’ll get an appointment.

With the state preserving some of their supply, it means a lot fewer first-dose appointments. Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Health, is on the side of getting out more first doses, but he says everything depends on when the state’s supply gets replenished.

“If the supply is coming in shortly within a month or so, I think we should go that route of just one dose and vax everyone because we know for a fact the vaccine supply is limited,” Dr. Paez told 22News.

At the same time, with Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the mix now in the U.S., the controversy of a first dose or second dose goes off the table, since it’s a single-dose vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson plans to have 20 million doses distributed by the end of the month, which would mean 20 million full vaccinations.