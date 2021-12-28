State’s minimum wage increases to $14.25 in 2022

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New Year will bring another minimum wage increase here in Massachusetts.

Starting January 1st, minimum wage will raise from $13.50 to $14.25 per hour and the tipped minimum wage will bump up from $5.55 to $6.15 per hour.

“Folks are going to see prices going up but its not because of the minimum wage going up in Massachusetts,” said Tony Cignoli, Political Correspondent. “This is almost essential for employers and employees. For employers to be competitive with other employers from other states. For employees certainty to be able to have more breathing room in a time where they aren’t getting squeezed so hard on all the basics, whether its fuel for the home or gas for the car.”

The state’s minimum wage will continue to bump up each year until it reaches $15 in 2023.