Statewide curfew officially lifted

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in quite a while, many businesses are open past 9:30 p.m.

Governor Charlie Baker lifted the state’s curfew Monday, so businesses like restaurants, retail stores, and gyms can return to their regular hours.

22News stopped by Pintu’s in West Springfield and spoke to owner Pintu Chawla about the lifted curfew, and he says he’ll be happy to finally have a crowd past 9:30 p.m.

Chawla told 22News, “On weekends they can stay late. We always had a crowd staying here until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and Wednesday night sometimes that’s going to be a huge difference.”

Despite the lifted time curfew, restaurants still can only operate at 25 percent capacity.