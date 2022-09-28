SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – A recreated Hocus Pocus cottage of the Sanderson Sisters is available to rent on Airbnb.

In a news release sent to 22News from Airbnb, the privately owned cottage is located in the woods of Salem. An exclusive stay is available for two guests in celebration of All Hallows’ Eve. Bookings begin on October 12 on Airbnb.com.

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Credit Helynn Ospina

Disney+ is releasing “Hocus Pocus 2” on Friday, the sequel to the 1993 comedy. What time does Hocus Pocus 2 come out? According to tom’s guide, Disney+ debuts at 3 a.m. ET runs an hour and 43 minutes.

Actresses Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, described as three child-hungry witches who are looking to wreak havoc on the world. This time, the Sanderson sisters are brought back to the present day by three young women, who must eventually figure out how to put a stop to the sisters’ plans.

“Lock up your children,” Bette Midler’s character Winifred shouts. “Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

The sequel was filmed in locations around Rhode Island. Photos from the sets — including those on Federal Hill and LaSalle Academy in Providence, Washington Square in Newport, and Chase Farm in Lincoln — can be viewed below.