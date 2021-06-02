Steamship Authority hit by ransomware attack

(WWLP) – Passengers going to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard via the Steamship Authority may have to deal with possible delays Wednesday, due to a ransomware attack.

The ferry service posted on their official Twitter account Wednesday that the attack is affecting their operations, and that a team of IT professionals is currently working to assess the impact of the attack. More information is expected to be released once that initial assessment is completed.

In a ransomware attack, hackers encrypt files, and threaten to delete them or continue to hold them hostage until a ransom is paid.

Ransomware attacks have become an increasing problem in the United States, with JBS, the world’s largest meat supplier, falling victim to such an attack this week. Last month, gas stations across the southeastern United States ran out of gas after a ransomware attack on the Colonial pipeline.

The Steamship Authority is the largest ferry line operating between Cape Cod and the Islands.