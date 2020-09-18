Steps you can take to maintain your septic system

(WWLP) – If your household relies on a septic system, September is a great time to check on it.

Septic systems are designed to treat wastewater from your home before it feeds into local lakes, rivers, and drinking water supply wells.

Members of the Connecticut River Stormwater Committee encourage septic system owners to follow recommended steps by MassDEP.

Inspect your system once every three years.

Limit the use of kitchen sink garbage disposal and only flush waste, not disinfectant wipes. Properly dispose of hazardous or toxic substances. Also, make sure to conserve water.