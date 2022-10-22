CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shops across western Massachusetts will host a one-day career fair on Saturday.

Anyone interested in beginning a new career with a thriving company can visit any Stop & Shop in western Massachusetts for an on-the-spot interview from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There are more than 100 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store roles to fill, such as union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce. There is also an overnight crew, along with cashiers, porters, baggers, and home shoppers that need to be filled.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Julie Pinard, Director of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on Saturday, October 22nd.”

Open part-time positions provide up to 28 hours each week, and receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible hours, a company discount, paid time off, and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers and baggers have to be at least 16 years old, and all other positions must be 18 years old or older. Interested applicants who can’t make the one-day career fair can also apply online.

Stop & Shop has been committed to developing and investing in their associates, enabling them to build and advance their careers. They offer on-the-job training, cross-functional job rotation, coaching, networking, and mentoring, as well as providing classroom training and tuition reimbursement toward business, or food industry-related higher education.