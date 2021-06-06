Stop & Shop donates more than $80,000 to local pride organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop announced that they made a donation of $82,500 to organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

The $82,500 donation will be distributed among several LBGTQ+ organizations, each of which spread awareness and provide advocacy, crisis intervention, and support resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The five local pride organizations receiving donations are:

New Haven Pride Center in New Haven, CT

Edge New Jersey in Denville, NJ

Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition in Boston, MA

Rhode Island Youth Pride in Providence, RI

Audre Lorde in Brooklyn, NY

“We’re proud to make these donations alongside our partners and to support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop.

Stop & Shop is also launching a special webpage for Pride Month, which feature recipes from chef and LGBTQ advocate, Elizabeth Falkner, and a list of products to shop from LGBT-owned suppliers.

The store will additionally be selling a variety of Pride-themed cakes, cupcakes, floral bouquets, and balloons as well as the “Together With Pride” cereal from Kellogg’s with a berry-flavored recipe and rainbow hearts.