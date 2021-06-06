Stop & Shop donates more than $80,000 to local pride organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop announced that they made a donation of $82,500 to organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

The $82,500 donation will be distributed among several LBGTQ+ organizations, each of which spread awareness and provide advocacy, crisis intervention, and support resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The five local pride organizations receiving donations are:

  • New Haven Pride Center in New Haven, CT
  • Edge New Jersey in Denville, NJ
  • Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition in Boston, MA
  • Rhode Island Youth Pride in Providence, RI
  • Audre Lorde in Brooklyn, NY

“We’re proud to make these donations alongside our partners and to support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop.

Stop & Shop is also launching a special webpage for Pride Month, which feature recipes from chef and LGBTQ advocate, Elizabeth Falkner, and a list of products to shop from LGBT-owned suppliers.

The store will additionally be selling a variety of Pride-themed cakes, cupcakes, floral bouquets, and balloons as well as the “Together With Pride” cereal from Kellogg’s with a berry-flavored recipe and rainbow hearts.

