Stop & Shop flu vaccines now being offered for children three and older

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop just announced that the grocery store chain will be offering the flu vaccine for children three years and older.

The offering comes after the State announced in August all students must be vaccinated by the end of 2020.

According to the CDC, getting vaccinated for the 2020-2021 flu season is especially important to prevent strain on the healthcare systems responding to COVID-19.

No prescriptions or appointments are needed for the flu vaccine. Patients are required to wear personal protective equipment while the vaccine is being administered.

According to Stop & Shop, the immunization area will be disinfected between patients.

Stop & Shop already offers a variety of flu vaccines for many ages.