Stop & Shop giving away free snacks to students in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Starting Wednesday, September 9th, Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are providing free bags of better-for-you snacks and hand sanitizer to students to help ease the burden on families as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stop & Shop saw the need to create the Back-to-School Snack Program as students will be starting school with a hybrid or remote learning model which may result in a financial struggle for families that need to buy additional food for staying at home this fall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the snacks will be available weekly through early October at 52 supermarket stores including Belchertown and Springfield. The participating stores include all twenty-seven Stop & Shop locations in New York City, nine Boston, MA, stores and four Providence, RI, stores, as well as select stores in Westchester, NY; Bridgeport & the Hartford area in CT; and Fall River, MA.

“With COVID-19, we know that food insecurity has increased in the United States – and studies show that is particularly true for households with young children,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “We hope our snack program will make a difference in the lives of thousands of families and students across our communities.”

Each bag contains snacks that will appeal to students of all ages:

RX Kids™ Double Chocolate Bar: a protein bar for kids

Whisps®: light, crunchy cheese crisps that are delicious low-carb, high-protein snack

Sparkling Ice®: Sparkling Water. Zero Sugar. Full of Flavor

MadeGood® Chocolate Banana Bars & Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares: better-for-you versions of beloved treats!

CLIF Kid Z-Bar®: organic energy snack made for kids

Creative Roots: plant-powered hydration in a variety of fruit flavors

For more information or to see if your local Stop & Shop has launched the program visit http://www.stopandshop.com/covid.