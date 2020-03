(WWLP) – Stop & Shop is retro-fitting their checkout counters in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The grocery store chain is installing plexiglass guards at registers.

The new safety initiative is being implemented at all Stop and Shop locations in Massachusetts.

They’ve also added floor tape to help customers distance themselves by six feet while waiting in line.

They said this is an ongoing project, that’ll take up to seven days to fully install.