CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop & Shop grocery chain will be holding a hiring event across Massachusetts on Saturday.

The one-day career fair takes place on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 100 stores will participate, including locations in western Massachusetts, in an effort to fill 100 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store positions. Attendees should be prepared for on-site interviews.

For more information about job opportunities or to apply online, go to the Stop & Shop website.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Julie Pinard, Director of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on Saturday, August 20.”

The company is offering starting wages of $15 an hour, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also unionized openings on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, and drivers.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to work nights, and in the deli, meat and seafood departments. Home delivery drivers must be aged 21 or older. All other positions are open to anyone over age 16.