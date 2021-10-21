Stop & Shop one-day career fair to be held Saturday at all store locations

CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP) – A one-day career fair at all Stop & Shop locations across Massachusetts is set to take place this Saturday.

A release sent to 22News says that all 130 stores will hold this event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This includes numerous locations in western Massachusetts.

Stop & Shop is seeking e-commerce and store roles including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. They’re looking for cashiers and baggers too, those applicants must be at least 16 years old. You must be at least 18 years old for all other positions.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on October 23rd.”

If you are unable to attend the one-day career fair, you can apply on Stop & Shop’s website.