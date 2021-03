(WWLP) – There will be reduced shopping hours at Stop & Shop on Easter Sunday, April 4.

According to Stop & Shop, all stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with senior hours from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with senior hours from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The last online grocery pick up available will be at 4:00 p.m., and fuel stations will close at 5 p.m.