SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning on Thursday, March 19th, Stop & Shop will be allowing customers 60-years-old and older to shop early.

The grocery store will open for older customers from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m..

Stop & Shop also announced recently they would be changing their hours to allow more time for restocking and to better serve their customers.

The store will allow the rest of their customers in from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m..