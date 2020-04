CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop is reminding its customers that, if you’re over 60, Uber will bring you to their store at half price.

The grocery store chain is teaming up with the ride-sharing app to offer the deep discount to customers most vulnerable to COVID-19.

To take advantage of the discounted rides, use the promo code STOPSHOPUBER.

If you don’t have a smartphone with the app, Stop & Shop encourages you to ask a family member to help out.