Stop & Shop will no longer require vaccinated customers to wear masks after May 29th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop joins the list of stores and businesses that will no longer require customers to wear masks once the state lifts its mandate at the end of the month.

The grocery chain said the new policy applies to people who are fully vaccinated, although they will continue to urge everyone to still wear a mask. Face coverings will still be required in the pharmacy for staff providing and customers receiving vaccinations.

Stop & Shop also plans to continue offering special shopping hours for customers over 60 and the immunocompromised.