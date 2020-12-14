Stoughton man pleads guilty to drug charges

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Stoughton man connected to the Orchard Gardens housing development in Roxbury has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Monday, December 13 in federal court in Boston according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Dashawn Matthews, 31, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.

The U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled sentencing for April 6, 2021.

During an investigation into drug trafficking and violence in the Orchard Gardens housing development, a witness and an undercover police officer made eight purchases of fentanyl, crack cocaine, or both from Matthews.

In total, between May and August 2019, Matthews distributed approximately 120 grams of fentanyl and 98 grams of crack cocaine. Most of the sales took place a short distance away from the Orchard Gardens housing development.

The charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.