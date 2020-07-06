Street mural painted after demonstrators demand justice

Lee Beard, left, and Mar, no last name given, paint the phrase Black Lives Matter on Washington Street, Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Volunteers using yellow paint have begun filling in a Black Lives Matter street mural a day after hundreds of people used the Fourth of July holiday to call for justice on behalf of Black victims of police violence.

The group carried signs saying “Say Her Name” and “Defund The Police” as they marched from Roxbury’s Nubian Square to the Boston Common on Saturday. The “Say Her Name March & Rallye” focused on Black women like Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician killed by police in her home in Kentucky.

The Black Lives Matter mural was being painted Sunday across a stretch of Washington Street near Nubian Square.