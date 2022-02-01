Strong year pushes Pension Fund to $104-billion

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–As inflation and tight labor markets create uncertainty in the year to come, the state’s pension fund closed the calendar year in December at a record high $104.3 billion and posted the fourth largest annual gain in its history, pension officials reported Tuesday.

Pension Reserve Investment Management Executive Director Michael Trotsky said the pension fund, which pays out retirement benefits to state employees and teachers, grew by 20.1 percent after fees in 2021, for a gain of $17.4 billion. The investment performance of the fund beat projections by more than 8 percent, or about $7 billion, eclipsing the previous record-setting mark of 4 percent in 1999. “That was the strongest outperformance in our entire history,” Trotsky said.

The 2021 performance report was delivered during a meeting of PRIM’s investment committee on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who announced on Monday that her father, former Stop & Shop chairman Avram Goldberg, had passed away. The committee observed a moment of silence for Goldberg’s father, who Trotsky called a “legendary and very well-respected man.” “It’s amazing that you had the strength to be with us today,” Trotsky told Goldberg.

The good news on the fund’s performance comes amid what Trotsky described as a period of “high volatility” in the markets in January caused by inflation, tight labor markets and disruptions in supply chains.

The Federal Reserve is eyeing four or five interest rate hikes in the coming year, but pension officials said they do not believe that economic conditions will support that course of action by the time the Fed gets to the third rate hike.

Trotsky said state pension officials believe issues with the supply chain could resolve themselves and the usual slowdown in demand for goods and services that accompanies a “bear market” is not there. Given those factors and other labor trends, the board has not changed its long-term inflation forecast, and sees industrial, energy and material markets as strong and capable of leading investors through a difficult stretch. “The Fed is not going to be able to put this economy into a recession, so she is still quite positive overall,” Trotsky said, referring to the analysis of investment committee chairwoman Constance Everson, managing director of Capital Markets Outlook Group, who was not able to attend the meeting.

The committee voted unanimously to make one change to its asset allocation to begin 2022, recommending a 1 percent shift up in assets invested in private equity. The fund currently has 16.6 percent invested in private equity, and if approved by the board, the new allocation strategy would allow for up to 18 percent to be invested in that class. The strategy would take assets away from its global equity investments, with the range for that slice of the pension fund’s portfolio lowered to 34 percent to 44 percent. The full PRIM board meets on Feb. 17.

Private equity was the fund’s “number one asset class” in 2021, according to Trotsky, with 66.2 percent growth, followed by real estate and global equity. Core fixed income investments were the weakest, according to the committee.