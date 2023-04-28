Studded tires need to be removed from motor vehicles by April 30.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- If you’ve delayed taking studded tires off your vehicle in case of a freak snow storm, you have until Sunday to have them removed.

Under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 90 Section 16, May 1st to October 31st studded tires are not permitted on motor vehicles.

Some people opt for all-season tires, which are considered multi-purpose and have different thread designs to help increase traction throughout the year. This type of tire does not have regulations for when they can be used.