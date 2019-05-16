Students gather at State House for ‘Fund Our Future’ day of action

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Fund Our Future Coalition is rallied around the state Thursday, advocating for two bills that would reinvest in public education at every level.

Dozens of students took to the Statehouse to call for the passage of two bills this session.

The group sat outside the Speaker’s office and the Senate presidents office to urge lawmakers to better fund public education.

“We’re just a group of students that we’ve had enough of the state decreasing its funding for tuition and fees at public universities in Massachusetts and essentially the state has decreased funding consistently since 2001,” a UMass student told 22News.

The Cherish Act, filed by Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford would update the way the state funds public colleges.

Her proposal would look at inflation and provide upwards of $500 million each year for the state’s public colleges, bringing their funding model closer to the one used in 2001.

The coalition also supports the Promise Act which would provide $1 billion for K through 12 education.

“I’m here advocating for myself, my little sister, the people that I’m on a team with and for the thousands of other students that couldn’t be here today who didn’t have the privilege of being here today because they need to work to be able to afford their education,” another UMass student told 22News.

Students, parents, and faculty marched through the statehouse delivering letters to state lawmakers asking them to better fund public education before anyone else is denied an opportunity to succeed.

The coalition said their goal is to see colleges offer free in-state tuition.

