Study: Massachusetts is second in states for most expensive infant care

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is one of the most expensive states for childcare, that’s according to new data released Wednesday morning from the Economy Policy Institute.

According to the EPI, Massachusetts is the second state for most expensive infant care and one of 33 states where infant care is more expensive than college.

The average annual cost of infant care in Massachusetts is $20,913 or $1,743 per month. Infant care in the state costs over $8,000 more per year than in-state tuition for college.

Jessica from Easthampton has three kids. She told 22News she and her husband never really thought about the cost of childcare until after their first child was born, and they quickly learned it’s expensive.

“It would take my entire salary plus some of my husband’s,” Jessica said. “I think it was discouraging at first but then I got to spend almost ten years at home before I had to go back to work. So it worked out in the long run, but you know it costs a lot of money.”

A minimum wage worker in Massachusetts would need to work fulltime for 44 weeks, or from January to November, just to pay for childcare for one infant.

Several bills are being considered by state lawmakers to boost funding for childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.