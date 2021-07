(WWLP) – Massachusetts has ranked second among the best states to own electric vehicles.

That’s according to a study by ‘Auto-insurance E-Z’ which ranked our state second right behind California. Massachusetts was second-best in categories such as charging stations at 137 per 100,000 residents, EV registrations at 193 per 100,000 residents, and electric vehicle incentives at 16.

That’s compared to New York, which ranked at number 10 and has only 10 incentives.