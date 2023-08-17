BOSTON (WWLP) – As Massachusetts continues to grapple with the nationwide housing crisis, some experts suggest turning strip malls into housing.

A new study says that 3,000 strip malls in the greater Boston area could create up to 25,000 affordable housing units for eastern Massachusetts, and the state has already begun investing in those types of projects. The Woburn Mall was redeveloped to include 320 apartments in 2019.

The study estimates that redeveloping malls into housing could generate millions of dollars in extra tax revenue for those communities.