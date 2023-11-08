CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Sturbridge man working as a subcontractor has died following an electrocution incident Tuesday morning.

According to Cambridge Police, officers were called to an AT&T facility on Bent Street in Cambridge for a report of a man who had been electrocuted. When crews arrived, they found the 44-year-old man from Sturbridge on the ground. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital but died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was working as a subcontractor at the facility. At the time of the incident, he was working on an emergency lighting conduit.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Cambridge Police, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating this incident.