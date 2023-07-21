STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department has a new member joining the team, K9 Raya.

According to Sturbridge Police Department, Raya and her handler Officer Garrett Danna will be attending the Massachusetts State Police Canine Academy beginning Monday. The four-month training program will consist of narcotic detection, evidence recovery, and search and rescue.

Raya will be replacing K9 Vlasko after serving the community for ten years with his handler Officer Dan Hemingway.