STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police are looking to speak to two people after an incident last week at a local restaurant.

According to Sturbridge police, the department is investigating an incident that took place at the Kaizen Sushi Bar & Grill at 479 Main Street on Thursday, February 17 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Police are hoping to talk to the two people in the photos below.

If you have any information on the two people or the incident, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police at 508-347-2525.