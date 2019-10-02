Sturbridge Police looking for white car involved in accident on Route 20

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a white vehicle they say was involved in an accident on Route 20 in Sturbridge late Tuesday afternoon.

The Sturbridge Police Department were called to a minor accident on Rt. 20 in the left turn lane near the Hobbs Brook Plaza at 100 Charlton Road around 4:45 p.m. The accident involved a silver PT cruiser that was rear-ended by the unknown white car.

Police say the white car could possibly be a pick-up truck or SUV/crossover.

Anyone who might have witnessed the accident or anyone who was driving through the area with a dashboard camera is asked to call Officer Daniel Hemingway at (508) 347-2525 ext. 380 or email daniel.hemingway@sturbridgepd.com.

Police say any information might help.