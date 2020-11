STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

According to the department, the man in the photo is related to some public order offenses as well as destruction of personal property in the town.

If you can identify the man, you are asked to contact Sergeant Sean Paine of the Sturbridge Police at 413-347-2525 ext. 336.