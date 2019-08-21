Sturbridge police looking to identify person in photo

(Sturbridge Police Department)

STURBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured, who was involved in an incident that took place at a Marshalls in Sturbridge on Tuesday night.

The Sturbridge Police Department says the man’s alleged behavior was “lewd in nature”, and it caught the attention of a passerby.

If you’ve seen this man or can identify him you are asked to call the Sturbridge Police Department at 508-347-2525 extension 0, or message the police department on Facebook.

