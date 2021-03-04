Sturbridge police not associated with letter asking for donations to buy bulletproof vests, riot gear

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are warning the public of a letter in the mail asking for donations from residents and claiming it’ll go towards equipment for the department.

The Sturbridge Police Department said they are not associated with the letter that residents have been receiving and they have not been asked by the group to accept donations for equipment. The letter says donations will be used to provide police bulletproof vests, riot gear, and other equipment.

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

The letter comes from an organization called the “United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association.” Police say they have not interacted with the organization before. However, they appear to be a valid 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, according to the department.

The department is asking everyone to make sure you do research on an organization before sending them money.