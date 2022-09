STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the man below.

Photo courtesy of the Sturbridge Police Department

In the photo, the man is wearing a white v-neck shirt, black sweatpants, and flip-flops, as he is walking out of a store in Sturbridge.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Corey Giguere at 508-347-2525 ext. 360.