Sudders added to Holyoke Soldiers’ Home lawsuit

FILE – In this Monday, July 13, 2015 file photo, Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, left, speaks during a meeting in her office in Boston. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sudders said she is reviewing the way the state treats those with serious mental illnesses and debilitating substance abuse problems who get caught in the criminal justice system. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed on behalf of the veterans that died during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

The amended complaint was filed Monday in Springfield Federal court. Sudders is among six defendants, others include former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of acting with deliberate indifference to the risk posed by the pandemic, which led to the deaths of dozens of veterans.