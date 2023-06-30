(WWLP) – The Supreme Court Friday ruling in favor of a web designer from Colorado who refuses to work on same-sex wedding websites.

The woman saying she has a free speech right to refuse to endorse messages she disagrees with but now following this judicial ruling many fear for what the implications are.

Lorie Smith, a web designer, who is an Evangelical Christian, says working on websites for same sex couples goes against her religious beliefs. The justices, divided 6-3, said Smith has a free speech right under the Constitution’s First Amendment to refuse to endorse messages she disagrees with.

“Freedom of speech and freedom of religion they said allow people to discriminate with reference to anything that might violate their religious principles or their free speech principles,” says John Greaney, Former Justice for the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.

This decision not only deals a significant blows to LGBTQ + advocates but it worries some for what it may eventually lead to. Legal experts say this ruling creates a slippery slope and that the court’s decision opens the door for other business to discriminate, especially states that do not have laws protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

And this could lead to all kinds of ramifications and it basically makes in my opinion gays second class citizens with regard to something that everybody else has a right to do.

Justice Greaney added that the constitution of the state of Massachusetts specifically protects people, in the very first paragraph, in regard to their sexual orientation.