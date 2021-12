A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Judicial Court announced Friday a pause on all jury trials in Massachusetts state courthouses.

The order goes into effect Monday, January 3rd and lasts until January 31, 2022. All courts will remain open for in-person business but will be highly encouraged to conduct matters remotely whenever possible.

The order was issued Friday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases recently.