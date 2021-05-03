Surfboard not properly secured while traveling on Massachusetts roadway

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding drivers to properly secure loads on vehicles after a surfboard was struck by a vehicle on I-195 in Dartmouth.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Pereira responded to a call about a surfboard lodged into a vehicle. The vehicle that the surfboard came off of never stopped. No injuries were reported.

The State Police says as we get into the summer months and more people traveling on the roadways, to make sure your items are secured to the vehicles.