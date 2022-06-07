CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts has officially hit $5. 22News looked into how prices compare in surrounding states.

It’s a day many in Massachusetts never thought they’d see. The price sign above a regular gallon of unleaded gasoline at $5 or more.

“I mean it’s too much. I use to fill up my tank for $28, $30. But right now I just filled up my tank less than a week ago for $60,”said Connecticut resident Abdallah Qaddomi. “If I had to go somewhere I’d just cancel, because the gas prices aren’t in my budget to be honest.”

Historically gas across the state line in Connecticut has been slightly higher than in western Massachusetts, but in recent weeks that hasn’t been the case. According to AAA, the average cost of gas in Massachusetts is $5 even. In Connecticut, the average is almost 10 cents lower at $4.92.

One reason for the price difference is that in Connecticut state lawmakers voted to suspend the gas tax for April to the end of June. However in Massachusetts lawmakers said no to a similar proposal.

Here are the latest numbers from AAA for other parts of New England: