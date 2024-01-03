(WWLP) – People are moving out of Massachusetts in record numbers. An alarming departure of nearly 40,000 residents left for other states.

An Annual National Movers survey from United Van Lines found that 57% of resident moves in the state were outbound. This made Massachusetts the seventh-most outbound state in the country.

The state saw this loss due to higher living costs and housing prices. But locals 22News spoke to say the state’s billion dollar tax package for families this year, will keep them here.

“I think that its super helpful. We get a little bit as folks who don’t make over a million dollars, we get a little bit of a tax cut,” said Sean Mangan of Springfield. “It’s a good move for people who are less fortunate and wanting to stay in Massachusetts.”

The current state population is estimated at more than 7 million people, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.