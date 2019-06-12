Survey: Some Massachusetts voters don’t mind paying more taxes to improve public schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Globe published the results of a new survey where it asked Massachusetts voters a variety questions as we edge closer to the 2020 election.

Some of the questions centered on education and taxes. On this day, it’s all about playtime for Veronica Valazquez’s two kids. They’re and 4 and 7-years-old.

“It’s our youth and we want our society to prosper,” said Velazquez of Springfield.

Her youngest will head to kindergarten this fall and her oldest will be in second grade.

“We definitely need funding, especially for more programs like music and arts,” said Velazquez. “Stuff like that. Just make sure that you know kids are off to a good start and going down the right path in life. And education I think is very important.”

Velazquez’s opinion falls in line with a new survey by the Boston Globe. Fifty percent of those surveyed said they would be willing to pay more in state taxes to alleviate disparities in public schools. Thirty-percent felt otherwise.

“Where I live everything is close by, so I can’t complain,” said Lyn Arnold of Chicopee.

Arnold is retired. She too falls in line with the survey results, but she worries about seniors on a fixed income.

“It hard though on seniors who may not be working any longer,” Arnold told 22News. “And they have taxes and those increase – that would be really tough.”

Six hundred people surveyed.

Massachusetts will hold its Democratic presidential primary in March. The survey also had several politically based questions about the vast field Democratic candidates.