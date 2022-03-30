BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Abused by their biological parents, Michael and his siblings were adopted when he was 6 years old. At first, living in his new home was “awesome,” he said, but it soon turned into a “house of horrors.”

In addition to witnessing domestic abuse, Michael and his siblings were physically, mentally and sexually abused by their adoptive father, and at age 15 Michael was placed with a foster family. He told Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito Wednesday that his foster parents helped him worked through his fear and encouraged him to report the abuse to police.

“I felt accomplished and safe when I reported it, but within hours my adopted father bailed out with a low amount of $2,000. The feeling of safety diminished and living in fear returned … ,” Michael said. “I thought I would be safe once he was arrested. Once he was out I was terrified he would come after me because I reported him.”

Michael, who did not share his last name, was one of a handful of victims of childhood abuse and trauma who shared their stories during a roundtable discussion at Quinsigamond Community College. It was the third such event host by the administration as Baker has sought to elevate the stories of survivors to help him make a case to lawmakers for his legislation that would make it easier for prosecutors and the courts to detain violent offenders while they await trial.

The dangerousness bill remains before the Judiciary Committee, which under an extension order has until April 15 to decide whether to recommend the legislation. Democratic leaders have so far spoken more favorably about a companion bill the governor has filed to outlaw “revenge porn,” but have been more reserved in their comments about the prospects for the dangerousness legislation.